18-year-old facing child sex crime charges after months-long child porn investigation

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old from Coweta County is facing child sex crime charges after investigators found child porn on his devices.

Coweta deputies say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Robert Christopher Mayfield.

Investigators searched his electronic devices and found child sexual abuse material on them.

Mayfield was arrested on March 13 and deputies seized more devices to continue investigating.

He has been charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation and two counts of use of a communication facility in committing a felony.

Because they are still investigating, they say more charges are possible.

