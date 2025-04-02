Coweta County daycare worker caught on camera slamming 3-year-old onto cot

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies arrested a daycare worker accused of slamming a 3-year-old child on a cot.

The alleged assault happened March 21 at Big Blue Marble Academy on Summerlin Blvd in Newnan. Days later, deputies charged Samantha Hertzog, 33, with cruelty to children in the first degree.

In a short surveillance clip, you can see a teacher, identified as Hertzog, walk to the back of the classroom.

At one point, deputies say the teacher kicked a 3-year-old’s cot before she picked up the toddler and “forcefully slam” them back onto the cot. The sheriff’s office report did not say what injuries the child had.

Deputies went to Hertzog’s apartment on March 26. Body camera video shows deputies escorting Hertzog to one of their patrol cars.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is investigating the daycare and sent the following statement:

“A child care worker was arrested following allegations of physically assaulting a child during naptime. The worker has been charged with first-degree cruelty to children. Parents and guardians seeking childcare resources can visit www.qualityrated.org for information on quality-rated childcare options. Alternatively, assistance is available by calling 1-877-ALL GA KIDS.

The well-being of our children is our top priority, and DECAL remains dedicated to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for all young learners.”

