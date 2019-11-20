Couples struggling with infertility more willing to seek help now than before

ATLANTA - Traditionally, it's a topic never discussed in public -- even among family members, but now as more couples seek fertility treatments to expand their family, they are talking about it.
THURSDAY AT 6 A.M.: Channel 2's Linda Stouffer is learning how the process is becoming more affordable.
Katie Harley and her husband struggled with infertility for two years. She miscarried four times before her husband suggested they see a specialist.
"I couldn't sleep at night knowing it was just unexplained. I couldn't go through it again knowing there's no medical reason this is happening to me," Harley said.
The Harleys went to Dr. Samuel Brown in Jacksonville, Florida. He specializes in infertility.
Brown said demand for fertility treatment has exploded over the past 10 years, but that doesn't necessarily mean more couples are having trouble conceiving than in years past.
He said couples are now more willing to seek help.
