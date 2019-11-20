ATLANTA - 2019 was a stellar year for Atlanta-native Lil Nas X, and it looks like 2020 is already looking nice for the genre-bending rapper. He's nominated for six Grammy Awards, three in major categories.
"Old Town Road" was the breakout single for 20-year-old Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill.
After adding country star Billy Ray Cyrus to the official remix, the song made Billboard history by becoming the longest-running No.1 song ever.
It was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 consecutive weeks.
The feat broke the 16-week record initially set in 1995 by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men with "One Sweet Day." Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber tied with the 1995 single with 2017's "Despacito."
On Wednesday, it was announced the rapper was nominated for three Grammy Awards in major categories, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year for "Old Town Road" feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, and Album of the year for the EP "7".
He's also nominated for Best Pop/Duo Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video.
The rapper told ABC News he was sleeping on his sister's couch in Atlanta a year before having a smash hit song dominate the charts.
Make Atlanta proud!
For a full list of nominees, click here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}