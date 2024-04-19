County commissioners take stage in debate for DeKalb County CEO position

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three candidates took the stage on Thursday night to say why they should be DeKalb County’s next CEO in a debate hosted by WSB-TV and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Each candidate was quick inform the audience of voters that they are already a big part of the success within Georgia’s fourth-largest County.

County commissioners Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson, and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson are running for DeKalb’s highest office to replace the term-limited Micheal Thurmond.

There were lots of arguments and points made about issues they wanted to fix.

A big question posed focused on how to protect the county’s resources and stop city-hood movement like last year when some residents wanted to join Brookhaven.

That move could have pulled Toco Hills Shopping District dollars away from the county.

“With regards to the city-hood movement you have basically one or two choices, capitulate or fight. I’m going to fight it. We have 12 cities in Dekalb County. I think that’s sufficient,” said Bradshaw.

“To eliminate city-hood is good local government. I believe what we need is to master service delivery… in coming from corporate America I don’t think we need to deliver essential service,” said Johnson-Cochran.

“You first have to go to the source of discontent. My job as CEO is to get down in streets to connect with those residents that are having problems with service delivery,” said Johnson.

Now, it’s all up to the voters. Election Day is months away.

