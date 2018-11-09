0 Cops: Woman fires gunshots at parents who wouldn't turn off UGA game

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - A Middle Georgia woman allegedly shot at her parents after her father wouldn’t change the television channel from the University of Georgia football game on Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Tambria Chaprii Palmer, 28, of Milledgeville, was arrested at her family’s home in the 200 block of Hudson Drive in Baldwin County, the newspaper reported.

Her father, Darrell Palmer, was watching the Bulldogs play the Kentucky Wildcats when Tambria Palmer grabbed the remote control and changed the channel, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report, obtained by the Telegraph.

This started an argument, and her father turned the TV off, prompting his daughter to try to turn it back on, but he blocked her, the report said. She then allegedly began cursing at him and tried to hit his face.

She eventually went into her bedroom and said, “she was going to send everyone in the house to hell,” her parents said in the report. Darrell Palmer said he thought he heard a “gun chambering a round” and went toward the bedroom to find Tambria Palmer sitting on the bed with a handgun in her lap.

She’s accused of pointing the gun and firing a shot at her father, which sent him running out of the house, the newspaper reported. Her mother, Le’Trice Palmer, was holding her newborn granddaughter when she heard two gunshots and ran out of the house, the report said.

Tambria Palmer allegedly chased her mother across the front yard toward a neighbor’s house, firing shots while they ran, the report said. Le’Trice Palmer fell to the ground several times to try to dodge the bullets.

Deputies were called about the gunfire, and when they arrived around 3:40 p.m., Tambria Palmer allegedly threw the gun into the bushes after having fired every round in the magazine, the sheriff’s office told the Telegraph. Palmer was then arrested.

Palmer’s three other children, ages 2 to 10, were found in a back bedroom in the home, the newspaper reported.

Palmer, who is unemployed and lives with her parents, faces six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct, the Telegraph reported. Her children remain in the care of her parents.

This story was written by Zachary Hansen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2018 Cox Media Group.