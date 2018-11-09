ATLANTA - You’ll start off with an umbrella this morning but will end the night with a heavy jacket.
Rain is moving through parts of Georgia this morning and will continue through the afternoon. But the big change comes after the sun goes down.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on freezing weather]
We’ve been warning you about the dramatic change in temperatures for days on Channel 2 Action News.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that temperatures will fall into freezing territory. Freeze Watches and Warnings have been issued for areas in metro Atlanta, North Georgia and Tennessee.
We’re using the world’s most powerful weather technology to pinpoint how low temperatures will go down in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Freeze Watch to go into effect Friday night into Saturday. Severe Weather Team 2 is using the most powerful radar in the world to update the timeline for rain and ensuing chill -- on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.https://t.co/UhsJGrQYeq pic.twitter.com/VLQao2eaIj— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}