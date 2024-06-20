Copa America 2024: MARTA hosting watch party for Argentina-Canada

ATLANTA — The Copa America tournament’s opening game between Argentina and Canada is the hottest ticket in town right now.

But if you’re unable to make it out to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night, MARTA has another way to take in a soccer atmosphere.

MARTA and Soccer in the Streets will host a watch party at the West End Station from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. free to the public.

There will be a giant stream to watch the Copa America opener along with music, games and food trucks.

MARTA and Soccer in the Streets first partnered back in 2016 when they installed small soccer pitch at the Five Points station. Over the years, it has expanded to the West End, East Point, Lindbergh Center, Kensington and East Lake stations.

The transit authority and soccer program says Thursday’s watch party will also prepare them for Atlanta hosting eight games in the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

“Our intention is to do everything we can to make these experiences accessible to the communities we serve. This watch party, in collaboration with MARTA and our other partners, is an example of that effort. We want to bring Atlanta to the World Cup, as the World Cup comes to Atlanta,” Soccer in the Streets Executive Director Elijah Miranda said.

