Convoy of Care: Here's how you can help Hurricane Michael victims

ATLANTA - We're getting ready to launch another "Convoy of Care" to help gather donations for victims of Hurricane Michael.
Channel 2 WSB-TV announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the victims in south and middle Georgia.
The effort to collect and send bottled water, household cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items to victims begins Friday.
“Our audiences stepped up to help the people in the Carolinas last month, now it’s time to help our fellow Georgians,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community Affairs for Channel 2. “Together, with support from our community partners across the state, we will make a difference and assist our neighbors rebuilding from Hurricane Michael.”
“Last month’s effort filled 12 tractor trailers with much needed supplies for the people in the Carolinas hit hard by Hurricane Florence,” said Misti Turnbull, News Director for Channel 2 Action News. “A month later Michael leveled much of southwest Georgia. The pictures from our crews positioned in the strike zone reveal a massive need in these communities. Our viewers, listeners and readers have responded time and time again to help their neighbors. Unfortunately, we need their help once again.”
KEY PARTNERS WHO ARE DONATING THEIR SERVICES:
- Atlanta Peach Movers
- Georgia Motor Trucking Association
- Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police
- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
- Georgia Sheriff’s Association
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
- Drop off cases of packaged bottled water, household cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items
- Collections will be accepted Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
- WSB Studios, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Click here for directions
- Caring for Others warehouse on 3537 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta 30354 Click here for directions
For the third year in a row, Channel 2 has activated Convoy of Care starting with Baton Rouge in 2016 followed by Houston in 2017.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
