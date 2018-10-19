  • CONVOY OF CARE: Stop by WSB-TV and drop off supplies!

    ATLANTA - Many Hurricane Michael victims in South and Middle Georgia are still in need of our help.

    So, of course, we’ve activated another “Convoy of Care” to take donations straight to the hardest hit areas.

    You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food items and household cleaning supplies from now until 6 p.m. at the WSB-TV studios (1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309).

    CLICK HERE for information about how to donate.

    Below are minute-by-minute updates from the “Convoy of Care” collection at WSB-TV:

    11:27 p.m.

    Albany State University is helping to coordinate getting supplies to our south Georgia neighbors who need it. These awesome ladies are here to represent and encourage Albany State alums to help their Alma Matter! 

    "We need you all to come out and donate, donate, donate in big numbers. We're not going to be defeated by anything."

    The truck at WSB-TV today will be in Albany on Monday to distribute supplies. 

    11:00 a.m.

    A steady stream of cars continues dropping off donations. 

    10:45 a.m.

    "Smilin'" Mark McKay and Doug "Fireball" Turnbull are in the parking lot!

    10:00 a.m.

    It has begun! From now until 6 p.m., stop by our studios to help victims of Hurricane Michael! 

    9:00 a.m.

    Channel 2 Action News reporters and photographers are helping get the word out about this version of "Convoy of Care."

