Construction employee dies working on 285-Georgia 400 interchange project

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a construction worker has died where employees are working on the new 285-Georgia 400 interchange.

    A Georgia Department of Transportation sent us the following statement that reads in part: 

    "The individual was an employee of one of the contractors on the project (rather than a GDOT employee). The accident has unfortunately resulted in a fatality."

