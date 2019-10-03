Construction employee dies working on 285-Georgia 400 interchange project

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a construction worker has died where employees are working on the new 285-Georgia 400 interchange.
A Georgia Department of Transportation sent us the following statement that reads in part:
"The individual was an employee of one of the contractors on the project (rather than a GDOT employee). The accident has unfortunately resulted in a fatality."
We're working to learn more information and will update this story as it develops.
