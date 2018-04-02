0 Community steps up to help teacher left homeless after tornado

Help is on the way for a local teacher after a tornado left her and her family homeless.

Channel 2 Action News first brought you Venita Mitchell's story on Thursday night.

“Tears came to my eyes, I was shocked,” Mitchell said. "There being an outpouring of love coming from everywhere."

Mitchell, a DeKalb County teacher, lost everything after letting her renter’s insurance lapse.

When our story aired, Mitchell says she had no clue her mistake would serve as a reminder to others.

That was until, she says, a fellow teacher came up to her at work the very next day.

“I watched the news and saw your story," She was compelled to go out the very next day, and sign up for some renter’s insurance,” Mitchell said.

She says that alone made her feel happy.

Then, hundreds of community members and people from across both Georgia and the United States started donating to the family’s GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

One Channel 2 viewer even stepped up and offered to help put a roof over their heads since they were left homeless after the devastating storm.

They are all blessings Mitchell says she does not take for granted.

"They gave from the heart, and I just want to say thank you to everybody," she said.



