Family raising money for funerals of mother of 3, 17-year-old daughter killed at Ga. home

SMITHVILLE, Ga. — Family members are raising money to bury a mother and her teenage daughter who were killed inside their Georgia apartment last week.

Jessica Thompson, 41, and Julianna Thompson, 17, were both found dead in their home in Smithville. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not released either’s cause of death but did classify the deaths as a double homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI has not released information about any potential suspects.

Sarah Hardy, Jessica Thompson’s sister, set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hardy said Jessica was the mother of three children ages 17, 14 and 11. She was disabled and did not have life insurance.

According to Hardy, Julianna had just passed her GED the week before her death and planned to start at Albany Tech over the summer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“She wanted to work as a phlebotomist while attending university to study psychology. She dreamed to work as a social worker for a school system to give children with mental health issues that she needed and did not receive. She was such a beautiful, silly, and loving young lady,” Hardy wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $7,000 of its $25,000 goal.

It’s unclear where Jessica Thompson’s other children were when she and Julianna were killed.

Burial details have not been announced.

Smithfield is in Lee County and had a population of fewer than 600 people on the 2020 census.

Cobb Co. mother charged after her 2-year-old son died with fentanyl in his system

©2023 Cox Media Group