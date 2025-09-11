Communities across Georgia honor victims of 9/11

GEORGIA — Communities across Georgia gathered to honor the victims of September 11, 2001, with memorial events, including a significant hike at Stone Mountain Park.

Firefighters and first responders participated in a memorial hike to the summit of Stone Mountain, marking one of the largest gatherings for this event. The hike was especially poignant this year as it also commemorated Preson Fant, a DeKalb County firefighter who recently died in the line of duty.

“As we walk, remember this is the ground he loved, he served and protected,” said Payton Owens of the DeKalb County Fire Department, referring to Fant.

The memorial hike at Stone Mountain began with a small group of Fayetteville firefighters 11 years ago and has since grown significantly. Participants climbed with heavy gear, reflecting on the sacrifices made by first responders.

In Athens-Clarke County, firefighters and UGA ROTC cadets climbed 2,200 stairs at Sanford Stadium as part of the second annual memorial stair climb. This event was organized to reflect on the reasons behind choosing professions in service and to bring the community together.

In Cherokee County, volunteers gathered at Georgia National Cemetery to clean marble monuments as part of a tradition of service on Patriot Day. Neil Karp, leading the effort, emphasized the importance of preserving history and honoring those who served.

In Norcross, Gwinnett County, a ceremony was held where a bell was rung to honor the lives lost on September 11th. The event was attended by local officials and community members who reflected on the impact of the attacks and the importance of continued vigilance.

