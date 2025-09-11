Church deacon, another man convicted of trafficking teen in exchange for rent money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been convicted in DeKalb County for trafficking a young teen, with one of the men acting as her caretaker.

The convictions stem from incidents involving the abuse of a young girl who was in the care of Terrill Sanford and had been subjected to sexual exploitation by Algie Christian.

The investigation began on July 28, 2022, when DeKalb County Police Department officers responded to a motel on Wesley Chappel Road in Decatur.

A security guard reported seeing a woman chasing a juvenile on the property. The woman, out of breath and shaking, was taken to the hospital, while the juvenile expressed a desire to go to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services because she did not feel safe at home.

The juvenile informed police that she was tired of being touched by her “grandfather,” identified as Christian.

She revealed that the abuse had occurred while living with Christian and continued after moving into the motel.

Despite informing Sanford about the abuse, Christian paid for the Sanfords’ rent at the motel and gave Sanford odd jobs.

During police interviews, Sanford claimed ignorance of the abuse, although evidence suggested otherwise.

Sanford eventually confessed that Christian was not the girl’s grandfather, but a family friend and church deacon.

Christian, initially denying the allegations, eventually admitted to sexual contact with the victim.

On July 1, 2025, a jury found Christian, 79, guilty of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Sanford, 42, was also convicted of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Christian has been sentenced to life in prison, while Sanford received a 50-year sentence, with 30 years to be served in custody.

