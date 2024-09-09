The Colonnade restaurant sold, new owners plan to keep its legacy going

ATLANTA — One of the Atlanta’s oldest restaurants will have new owners.

The Colonnade restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road has been sold, according to an announcement from The Shumacher Group.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The restaurant went on the market in early August with a price tag of $975,000. The sale announcement did not list how much the restaurant was actually sold for.

Steve Josovitz, who handled the sale, told Channel 2 Action News that the buyers “fully plan to continue the legacy.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Colonnade first opened in 1927 in a white-columns house off Lindbergh and Piedmont until it moved in 1962 to its current spot. Paul Jones purchased the restaurant from Jack Clark in 1979 and Jones’ daughter Jodi and her husband David Stallings took over the operations.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the owners back in 2020 when the restaurant, like many others across Atlanta and the country, struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners faced the real possibility of having to shut down the restaurant Atlanta. A loyal customer set up a GoFundMe to help the owners out. The account raised over $120,000.

“The fact that they’ve supported us like they have, and the outpouring of love and generosity, is amazing to me,” Jodi Stallings said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Nonprofit restaurant in Atlanta to train and mentor youths who need a fresh start

©2024 Cox Media Group