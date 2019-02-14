College pulls public tickets for Waka Flocka concert amid possible gang concerns

IOWA - Channel 2 Action News learned a college in Iowa recently pulled tickets meant for the public for Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame's concert at the university.
University of Northern Iowa officials said ticket sales to the public raised concerns among area police departments.
Police said there was evidence that rival gang members were going to attend the concert, which could have been a safety issue for many students and other attendees.
In an effort to keep everyone safe, officials said they are now limiting tickets to only students for the Feb. 15 concert and moving the event to a new location.
The university released the following statement in part:
"This decision helped to address the original concerns brought forward by area police departments. After meeting with members of CAB and concerned students, administrative leadership agreed to move the concert back to Maucker Union with additional safety measures.
"Diversity and inclusion are an important part of our university vision, and we want to ensure artists of all genres are part of the student experience at UNI. The administration deeply regrets that in our effort to keep our students safe, some of our students perceived these decisions as being driven by bias."
