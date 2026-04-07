Cold case murder suspect indicted in metro Atlanta, months after arrest

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of killing a man in 2021, already in jail, has now been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Dale Huguley, 52 of LaGrange, was found dead on the side of the road on April 18, 2201.

Deputies were sent to the location on Briley Road around 1:15 p.m., after a call came in about an unresponsive man found in a car.

At the scene, deputies saw multiple bullets had penetrated the vehicle Huguley was found in and hit him several times.

Now, the sheriff’s office says the woman charged with Huguley’s murder, Teresa Ann Williams, was indicted on Friday. She was previously arrested in October 2025 for his death.

Details of Williams’ role in Huguley’s murder were not released due to the investigation still being active, according to deputies.

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