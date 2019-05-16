Coke widened its lead versus Pepsi in cola wars last year, report says

Coca-Cola Co. widened its lead against archrival PepsiCo last year in their decadeslong battle for U.S. soda drinkers, according to a closely watched report.
In a positive sign for both companies, though, U.S. volumes of carbonated soft drinks barely dipped in 2018 after more than a decade of steeper declines, industry tracker Beverage Digest reported Wednesday.
PepsiCo’s four biggest soda brands — Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew and Diet Pepsi — all lost market share in volume terms.
