Woman who collided into police car, injuring officer, arrested for DUI, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after Cobb County police said she collided with a police car while driving drunk.

Police said just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a Smyrna officer was on Cobb Parkway with his patrol blue lights on to warn drivers of a tree that fell in the area.

A driver, identified as Beatriz Lopez, didn’t go around the officer and collided with the left side of the patrol car, according to police.

The accident occurred just south of Lake Park Drive in Smyrna, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police said the officer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lopez and an unidentified passenger in her car were not injured in the crash.

Lopez was arrested on the scene.

She was charged with DUI, failure to obey a person directing traffic, driving with a suspended license, and underage alcohol possession by consumption.

