Woman charged in connection to horse neglect case

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of neglecting horses for years is under arrest.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was live at Cobb County Animal Services for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Police say Theresa McCroskey was on the run for at least three weeks. Investigators told Newell they tracked her down twice, but she managed to get away.

It’s unclear how they found her this time.

She is now in jail, facing numerous animal cruelty charges as well as charges in a drug case.

“You could see all of his ribs, his hip bones,” said Detective David Whitley.

“Just by the grace of God these two horses survived this horrible incident because they were being starved to death,” said Steve Hammond, Cobb County Animal Services director.

The two horses, Sonny and Bullseye, survived years of neglect, authorities said.

“He actually had liver damage. When you lose the fat around your organs, things like that happen,” Whitney said.

McCroskey owned both horses before police took them.

“At one point all they were eating were rocks,” Hammond said.

Police tracked McCroskey down Thursday morning at a home in Austell.

McCroskey is facing two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and four counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators say Sonny and Bullseye are doing much better after eight months at Breezy Meadow Horse Rescue.

“They have done a super job. The evidence is right here. These guys couldn’t even breathe right,” Whitley said.

Police say they found shards of crystal meth scattered in McCroskey’s car during a traffic stop earlier this year, so she is facing one felony charge in that case.

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