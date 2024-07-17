West Cobb Regional Library temporarily closed for water line repairs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The West Cobb Regional Library will be closed until Friday while work crews repair a water line leak at the branch location near the Northwest Family YMCA.
According to the Cobb County government, the West Cobb Regional Library will close Wednesday and Thursday, with regular library hours to resume at 10 a.m. on Friday.
For residents with scheduled appointments for U.S. passport services, those sessions have been moved temporarily to the North Cobb Regional Library at 3535 Old 41 Highway.
For more information, head online.
