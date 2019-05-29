Water main break closes Cobb County road, surrounding businesses

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break has closed a busy road and multiple businesses in Cobb County.
The water main break happened near Sandy Springs Road and Ebenezer Road.
We have a reporter and photographer in the area for live updates on when the area should reopen, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Detours are currently being set up to get drivers around the closure.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach saw the road still closed Wednesday morning.
Work continues on Sandy Plains Rd. I where water main broke yesterday. Goal is to reopen all lanes by noon pic.twitter.com/zYfS9bsVbN— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 29, 2019
