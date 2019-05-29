  • Water main break closes Cobb County road, surrounding businesses

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break has closed a busy road and multiple businesses in Cobb County.

    The water main break happened near Sandy Springs Road and Ebenezer Road.

    Detours are currently being set up to get drivers around the closure.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach saw the road still closed Wednesday morning.

     

