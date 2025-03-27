Wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police arrested a man following a SWAT standoff Wednesday night.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant to a wanted man.

The man ran into a home near the intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Carina Drive near Kennesaw.

The standoff ended before midnight and officers took custody of the man.

Police have not yet revealed what charges the suspect may be facing.

