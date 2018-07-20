  • VIP Jason Aldean tickets, $500 gift cards are hidden in a Cobb County store

    If you rush (safely) to the Field & Stream shop right now, Jason Aldean is waiting with two pairs of VIP tickets to his Saturday show at SunTrust Park.

    There’s a twist: The tickets are hidden somewhere in the store. 

    The Macon native tweeted the deal out at 2 p.m.

    Once you (or someone you’re about to hate) get the tickets, there’ll be another surprise waiting: A $500 gift card to the store.

    Don’t know what to get? That’s cool. Jason will help you out with your shopping spree. 

    If you’re feverishly trying to put it into your GPS now, the address is: 667 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, Ga.

    You can’t miss it, it's the only one in Georgia. 

    Good luck!

