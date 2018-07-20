VIP Jason Aldean tickets, $500 gift cards are hidden in a Cobb County store

Once you (or someone you’re about to hate) get the tickets, there’ll be another surprise waiting: A $500 gift card to the store.
. @FieldStreamShop has 2 pairs of VIP tickets hiding in their Kennesaw, GA store RIGHT NOW. First fans to find them get to come see me @SunTrustPark tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/BLz1uez8gr— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 20, 2018
Don’t know what to get? That’s cool. Jason will help you out with your shopping spree.
If you’re feverishly trying to put it into your GPS now, the address is: 667 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, Ga.
You can’t miss it, it's the only one in Georgia.
Good luck!
This story was written for the AJC.
