  • Video shows carjacker targeting woman at busy gas station

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    AUSTELL, Ga. - The search is on for a brazen carjacker who police said is targeting women. Exclusive surveillance video shows the victim confront the carjacker at a busy gas station across the street from the Austell Police Department. 

    Police said the gunman is dangerous and selective. Officials told Channel 2 Action News he flashed his weapon to a mother at a gas pump. 

    Police said moments before, he was inside the store, watching and waiting for the right woman to target.

    “People are crazy, and he could’ve just shot her off of GP,” customer Tanika Rhone said.

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose details how police say the man is luring his victims for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories