Video released of suspect leading Cobb police on chase in stolen semi-truck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials released new dashcam video of a dangerous police chase involving a semi-truck.

One month after Channel 2 Action News uncovered damage that police say a semi-truck left behind, Cobb County police have released dashcam video of the intense chase that they say a semi-truck led them on.

“It was very scary. I was shaking, my heart was pounding, especially when he was behind me,” driver Amber Hibbs said.

Hibbs was also one of the many drivers who called 911. Dashcam video shows the moment police pulled the driver over, but he took off.

“He’s now in the opposite lane of travel,” the officer could be heard saying in the video.

The semi truck nearly hit police cruisers as the driver drove over medians and into the wrong lane several times, even passing a school bus.

“He’s now entered the other lane of traffic, and now he just crashed over to the correct lane,” the officer said.

The chase ended after the driver went back into the wrong lane, crashed through a fence, and stopped inches away from a house.

“I did hear a lot of traffic and a loud boom,” homeowner Jim Boyland said.

Police say Anthony Walker stole the semi from Paulding County. He is charged with aggravated assault against officers, DUI and more.

©2025 Cox Media Group