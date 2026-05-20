Fulton County not releasing election results until all polling places close

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One north Fulton County polling place will stay open for hours after most other locations close because of a manhunt in the area.

Now, Fulton County elections officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they will not release any results for the other polling locations until the final one closes.

[LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia primary election 2026]

Ison Springs Elementary School, which serves as a polling location in Sandy Springs, was placed on lockdown for several hours on Tuesday afternoon. Because of that, it will now remain open until 11:02 p.m.

You can follow live election results here and get all the latest on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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