Victim in suspected Smyrna arson fire identified; police seek tips

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department has identified the person who died in a Wednesday morning apartment fire as Mary Olivia Matthews, 32.

The police said they are investigating the fire as a homicide after she was found dead after the fire early Wednesday morning. They are asking nearby residents for help solving the case.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at 810 Windy Hill Road SE around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. After putting out the fire at Beckett Park Apartments, they discovered Matthews dead inside the apartment.

A spokesperson for the Smyrna Fire Department informed Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that something suspicious was found at the scene, prompting the involvement of the police. The suspicious item was not identified.

They are asking nearby residents and businesses to review their camera footage for any suspicious activity around the time of the incident.

Detective Wachowiak can be contacted with any information related to the incident, the victim or the unidentified suspect at nwachowiak@smyrnaga.gov or 678-631-5264.

The investigation is currently being handled by both the Smyrna Police Department and the Smyrna Fire Marshal’s Office.

