Deadly apartment fire in Smyrna being investigated as suspicious

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna firefighters discovered someone dead inside an apartment after responding to a fire.

A Smyrna Fire Department spokesperson told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that they also found something suspicious at the scene and called in police.

Firefighters received a call around 4:15 a.m. about a fire at 810 Windy Hill Road. After crews arrived and extinguished the fire, they found someone dead. Officials have not identified the victim.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Smyrna Police Department and Smyrna Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire department spokesperson could not comment on what the something suspicious was.

