Veterans call weed growth outside of Cobb VA building ‘a disgrace’

COBB COUNTY — Darrell Baxter says it’s a jungle out there, especially along Dallas Highway in Cobb County.

“I’m sickened by it. A lack of caring,” Baxter said.

Along the sidewalk in front of the West Cobb VA Clinic. It’s about the length of a football field, but definitely not manicured like one.

In some spots, the weeds are more than 6 feet tall.

Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill said the Georgia Department of Transportation is supposed to cut it—and GDOT does—but she isn’t impressed with the results.

“Four times a year they come through with a mower and make essentially two passes along the right of way,” Gambrill said.

But she says much of it is left untouched and the weeds are out of control.

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Her effort to get the VA to cut it, or the landlord the feds lease the property from, has gotten nowhere.

She told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that it may be necessary to put some teeth into the county code and possibly issue fines.

“If I could load my lawn mower in my truck myself, and unload it, I would have been out here mowing it for them,” Gambrill said.

Baxter said it is ultimately a slap in the face to the veterans who seek care there.

“It cannot remain like this. It’s a disgrace to this county and to the citizens of this county,” Darrell said.

A representative for the VA said they are looking into it.

Channel 2 Action News has also reached out to the property owner, an LLC called TNRE9, located in Arizona. We are still waiting to hear back.

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