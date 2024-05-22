Upcoming Cobb Co. District Attorney discusses changes she wants to make

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County will have a new district attorney when Cobb County District Attorney-elect Sonya Allen takes over in January 2025.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Sonya Allen unseated Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady in the Democratic primary.

Allen is the first African American woman to be elected as Cobb County District Attorney.

It’s not the first time Allen has made history in a county that she says she is deeply rooted in.

“It’s surreal, I’m excited. Excited that the people’s voices were heard and that they were able to put the person in office that they believed in. I’ve been here my whole life, I’m a product of Cobb County schools. I’ve worked in Cobb for over 30 years before retiring,” Allen told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Allen graduated from Sprayberry High School and put herself through law school. She became the first black chief deputy for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office before she retired and became the Fulton County deputy District Attorney, overseeing the anti-corruption unit. Allen told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she is hitting the ground running, setting up meetings and formulating game plans before she officially steps into her role as Cobb County District Attorney. She said she is focused on making a number of changes, including crime reduction.

“Reducing crime starts with getting out in the community. We don’t have to wait for someone to get arrested and begin their process in the court system. With the non-violent offenses, certainly look at those cases and see if there’s any type of rehabilitative means we could address that help reduce their likelihood to commit a crime again,” Allen said.

“Congratulations to Sonya. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Cobb as District Attorney. The men and women of our office have done phenomenal work over the past 3 years and 5 months,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said. “Our county is safer, and our criminal justice system is fair and equitable. Much more efficient and victim-focused, enhancing public safety through Responsible Restorative Justice. We have removed violent criminals and done all above and beyond any other office in this State. I am extremely proud of our record of success. I am going to continue my commitment to keep our county safe. This is my community and where my family lives - my daughter will grow up here. I am willing to help whoever is in this office keep Cobb the safest county in metro Atlanta.”

