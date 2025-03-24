Unoccupied car found in embankment in Austell, driver charged

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Austell Police Department is investigating a car being found in an embankment in a river.

Police say around 7:45 p.m., they responded to an accident at 131 Maxham Road.

Officers received a 911 call informing them a vehicle had left the roadway and was down an embankment in the river.

When they arrived on scene, they traveled down the 50-foot embankment to attempt to rescue someone who may have been inside of the car.

Once they made it to the vehicle, they found the car unoccupied. Officers secured the scene and ensured it was safe.

Shortly thereafter, officers conducted a thorough investigation which led to the identification of the driver.

Police charged the driver with driving while unlicensed and failure to report an accident.

The driver, nor anyone else was injured due to the “irresponsible choices” made by the driver, police said.

