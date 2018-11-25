Two men taken to hospital after explosion at Cobb home

Two men were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a home in Cobb County.
The explosion happened sometime Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Powers Ferry Road.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the men were in the crawl space doing some repair work when the explosion happened.
It is assumed to be a natural gas explosion at this time, according to officials.
