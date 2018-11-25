  • Two men taken to hospital after explosion at Cobb home

    Two men were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a home in Cobb County.

    The explosion happened sometime Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Powers Ferry Road. 

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the men were in the crawl space doing some repair work when the explosion happened. 

    It is assumed to be a natural gas explosion at this time, according to officials.

    We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene for details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

     

