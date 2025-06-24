Trust for Public Land adds 21 acres to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Trust for Public Land closed a deal on purchasing 21.46 acres of land at Kennesaw Mountain, helping ensure the land will not be developed.

According to the organization’s announcement, the “critical addition ensure the land—previously at risk of residential development—will instead be permanently protected for public recreation, historical education and conservation."

The national nonprofit said the acquisition of the 21 acres added to the preservation site was part of their strategy of linking key parcels of land to help create a cohesive park to explore and learn about.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"The newly acquired property, now under National Park Service ownership, safeguards not only the rural, open character of the area but also any Civil War-related archaeological resources that may lie beneath its surface," the organization said.

Additionally, the site purchased for preservation includes a small pond that can be used for critical forest fire protection, similar to actions taken in March, when helicopters used the pond to fill firefighting buckets with water.

TRENDING STORIES:

“In partnership with the National Park Service, we’re proud to protect this historic land for future generations,” George Dusenbury, Georgia State Director for Trust for Public Land, said in a statement. “This acquisition isn’t just about adding acreage—it’s about preventing the fragmentation of this irreplaceable landscape and keeping it from being lost to suburban development. Thanks to the support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the National Park Foundation, we’ve ensured this land remains part of the story of our shared history.”

The Trust for Public Land has added to the park on three other occasions, in the early 2000s, 2008 and 2013.

Those additions include:

Early 2000s: Approximately 50 acres added to expand park access and continuity.

Approximately 50 acres added to expand park access and continuity. 2008: Acquisition of 34 acres from the Hensley family, featuring forests, fields and a lake.

Acquisition of 34 acres from the Hensley family, featuring forests, fields and a lake. 2013: Addition of the 42-acre Hays Farm, home to Nodine’s Hill with remnant Union entrenchments, rifle pits and cannon placements.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group