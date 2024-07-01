Town hall seeks public opinion on limiting road to top of Kennesaw Mountain to pedestrians only

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Park Service is holding an open house meeting this evening, asking for the public’s feedback about bicycle and shuttle bus access on Kennesaw Mountain Drive.

Soon, cars will not be allowed to drive to the top of the mountain.

Even on a hot July day, many make the trek to the top of Kennesaw Mountain, whether by four wheels, two wheels, or on foot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some walkers say they’ve seen close calls with cars or bicycles.

But for parents with a stroller or little kids, the wooded trail may not be an option.

“It’s not safe to walk up with all the rocks and pine straw, so having this option should be an option,” walker Kaitlin Lambert told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

Currently, cars can use the paved 1.2-mile drive on weekdays.

For walkers, it’s an easier path to hike, but sometimes it’s unsafe having to dodge cars and bicycles.

That’s why the National Park Service will soon stop vehicle access at the National Battlefield Park and close Kennesaw Mountain Drive, only allowing shuttle buses to the top.

While pedestrian access would remain in a separate delineated lane, bike riders would be limited to the opposite lane only for an hour each morning and evening when the shuttle isn’t running.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cyclists and some people with disabilities have voiced concerns.

But most walkers and hikers seem to approve of the change.

“Yeah, that’s a great idea because quite often I’ve walked up there and I’ve had to run to this side because a car is coming,” walker Ann Lawson said.

The public town hall will be held Monday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the visitor’s center.

Anyone can submit input through the park’s website through July 12.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Beginning July 1, Georgia drivers caught in illegal street racing will face serious penalties

©2024 Cox Media Group