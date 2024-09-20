Thousands of students across Georgia walk out of school, speak out against gun violence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of Georgia students took part in a statewide school walkout on Friday.

The walkout comes on the hills of the Apalachee School Shooting. Countless students who feel unsafe in schools are speaking out against gun violence.

News Chopper 2 captured hundreds of students walking out of Wheeler High School. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Wheeler High School in Cobb County as students held signs and spoke out against violence.

They taped pictures of victims who lost their lives in the Apalachee shooting, on a fence near the bleachers of the football field. They also taped sticky notes on the same fence, each note described why students chose to walk out of school.

Students chanted “We want change, we want change” as they held signs.

“We cannot continue saying never again with this track record”, said one student who spoke into a microphone.

School officials allowed students to participate in the statewide school walkout. Some students gave speeches centered around the demands to end gun violence in schools.

“I’m very supportive of student protests and student statements have a long history in the United States,” said Jennifer Kiesel whose child participated in the school walkout.

“It’s just so scary in America that like children in America have to go to school and like we don’t feel safe as students,” said Eric Le who attends Wheeler High School.

Le said he and some of his peers created an Instagram page that speaks out against gun violence in schools and promotes action to prevent it.

“Young people are willing to stand up to show Georgia politicians that when we can vote we will be bringing this to the polls. I just wonder why Georgia politicians can’t combat the root issue,” Le said.

