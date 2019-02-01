This guy may be the biggest Super Bowl fan -- ever!

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man says if he makes it to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, it would be a whopping 24 out of the last 26 games.
Marc Johnson told Channel 2’s Chris Jose he previously attended 22 consecutive Super Bowls.
“I’ve got boxes full of stuff everywhere,” Johnson told Jose as he showed off years of memorabilia in his Marietta home. “There are programs and ticket stubs.”
Johnson says he started the annual tradition in 1994 during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome.
Johnson wasn’t married yet and did not have children at the time.
“It’s just the spectacle of the event. I’ve seen it go from a fan friendly event to a corporate spectacle now,” said Johnson.
Johnson is hoping someone can sell him a ticket at face value.
“I don’t have a huge budget, as some people in Atlanta would say, ‘I got to ball on a budget.’ I’m holding out and hopeful,” said Johnson.
You can view his website that chronicles his Super Bowl adventures HERE.
