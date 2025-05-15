‘That is scary’: Man accused of forcing his way into church, locking mother and child in office

Police say a man forced his way into a church, before he locked a mother and her child inside an office.

It happened at Bridge Pointe church in Marietta. The church has a very clear mission that is centered around breaking barriers that hinder unity.

People who live in the community are familiar with what the church does to help the community.

“The church is always inviting everybody to their events and services. They are always very nice people,” said Annette Reid, who lives near the church.

On May 8, just before 5 p.m., police said Juan Rodriguiez targeted the church.

According to the arrest warrant, Rodriguiez showed up to the church with the intent to harm and falsely imprison the victims.

The executive pastor told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Rodriguiez initially attempted to break into the church through a side door.

When that didn’t work, he said Rodriguiez rang the doorbell.

When the woman cracked the front door of the church to see who was at the door, Rodriguiez allegedly forced his way inside, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

“Now that is scary,” Reid said.

Police said Rodriguiez locked the mother and child inside a church office, as he used his body to block a door.

“To go in a church and lock somebody in, especially a child, well, anybody, it’s not right,” Reid said.

Reid said she saw police respond, but she wasn’t sure what happened.

“I didn’t know what to think because the police go over there sometimes, their presence is known to be in the neighborhood,” Reid said.

The executive pastor said someone who was at the church jumped in to help by holding Rodriquiez until police arrived.

Rodriguez is facing numerous charges, including burglary, false imprisonment, and cruelty to a child.

