  • Teen who impersonated cop arrested again, this time as U.S. Marshal, police say

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A teen accused of impersonating a law enforcement official earlier this summer has been arrested again for allegedly doing the same thing again.

    In July, 17-year-old Samuel Mallard was accused of impersonating a Cobb County police officer.

    Police say Mallard likely had a fake gun but had a real -- but unauthorized -- Cobb County police vest he likely got through a family member who did some work for Cobb police as a vendor.

    Investigators said on Sunday, Mallard knocked on a family's door and told them he was a U.S. Marshal.

    "He had everything that would make him appear to somebody who wasn't in the job that he was a police officer of law enforcement," said Cobb County Police Department spokesperson Sarah O'Hara.

    Cobb County police say they have arrested Mallard six times since he was 11-years-old.

    Police said they're planning to find a new way to help the teenager.

