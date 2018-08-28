Teen who impersonated cop arrested again, this time as U.S. Marshal, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A teen accused of impersonating a law enforcement official earlier this summer has been arrested again for allegedly doing the same thing again.
In July, 17-year-old Samuel Mallard was accused of impersonating a Cobb County police officer.
Police say Mallard likely had a fake gun but had a real -- but unauthorized -- Cobb County police vest he likely got through a family member who did some work for Cobb police as a vendor.
Investigators said on Sunday, Mallard knocked on a family's door and told them he was a U.S. Marshal.
"He had everything that would make him appear to somebody who wasn't in the job that he was a police officer of law enforcement," said Cobb County Police Department spokesperson Sarah O'Hara.
Cobb County police say they have arrested Mallard six times since he was 11-years-old.
Police said they're planning to find a new way to help the teenager.
