Fake teen 'cop' charged with impersonating officer after bizarre July 4th encounter

AUSTELL, Ga. - Police in Cobb County arrested a 17-year-old who they say has a history of impersonating a police officer after the teen tried to pull the ruse on a group of July 4th revelers.
A group of people were shooting off fireworks in an Austell neighborhood during the holiday non Wednesday when a "police man" told them to stop.
What the group of people did when they realized the "cop" may be fake, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Witnesses said the teen had what turned out to be a fake badge number, a fake name -- and a (possibly fake) gun.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with the police, who said the teen has tried to impersonate an officer before and charged him with a felony.
Amazing. Every word of what this man just said was wrong.— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) July 9, 2018
This man told people to stop shooting fireworks in an Austell neighborhood July 4. Except, he was pretending to be a cop, which is a felony.
More info @ 5. pic.twitter.com/01yqflWuUs
TRENDING STORIES:
- Nurse captures heart-wrenching photo of parents comforting daughter as she dies of cancer
- Why you might want to wrap your car key fob in foil
- Head coach defends players caught on video in brawl with referees
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}