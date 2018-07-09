  • Fake teen 'cop' charged with impersonating officer after bizarre July 4th encounter

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    AUSTELL, Ga. - Police in Cobb County arrested a 17-year-old who they say has a history of impersonating a police officer after the teen tried to pull the ruse on a group of July 4th revelers. 

    A group of people were shooting off fireworks in an Austell neighborhood during the holiday non Wednesday when a "police man" told them to stop.

    What the group of people did when they realized the "cop" may be fake, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. 

    Witnesses said the teen had what turned out to be a fake badge number, a fake name -- and a (possibly fake) gun. 

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with the police, who said the teen has tried to impersonate an officer before and charged him with a felony.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories