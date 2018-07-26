0 Teen who fell from moving SUV has died, family says

MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta teen who fell out of a moving SUV driven by a friend accused of DUI has died, her family said.

Alyssa Prindle was riding in an SUV driven by Abigail Cook, 17, on Johnson Ferry Road near Sewell Mill Roadearly around 2 a.m. on July 5, police said.

According to a Marietta police warrant, Prindle was hanging out the left rear window “yelling and screaming” when she fell out and hit the pavement.

Prindle's skull and spine were fractured and that her neck, an elbow and some ribs and fingers were broken.

The teen remained in a medically induced coma for nearly three weeks before succumbing to her injuries Wednesday, her family announced on a GoFundMe page.

On Thursday, a family friend wrote ono the site that "Her body just couldn't keep going. There were too many injuries, and the doctors just couldn't do anything else for her."

Cook was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She faces a felony charge of seriously injuring someone using a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, having a fake ID and giving alcohol to minors.

The warrant said Cook was reckless for letting Prindle hang out of the window.

Investigators wrote that Cook “admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.”

Cops found a fake Tennessee driver’s license with her photo and the name “Abigail Elise Ranke” on it, according to the warrant.

Police also said that Cook got a bottle of raspberry vodka for a group of fellow underage people. Cops didn’t say if she used the fake ID to buy it, and an investigative report with further details isn’t yet available, O’Hara said Monday.

We've learned the girls were friends but the families haven’t been in touch since the incident.

Prindle had just graduated Pope High School and had plans of going to Georgia Southern University.

This article was written in partnership with Ben Brasch with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

