ATLANTA - Cobb County elections director Janine Eveler admits she’s worried but not panicked after getting confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security, through state election officials, that a recently-indicted Russian operative visited a public Cobb County website for election-related job postings in October 2016.
Earlier this month, the justice department revealed charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office going after 12 Russian intelligence officers for interfering in the presidential campaign.
What local election officials are doing to protect voters, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
The state also confirmed the same operative visited an official candidate information website in Fulton County.
The state told Fulton and Cobb counties that the feds have no indication the county websites were compromised.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}