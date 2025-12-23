Cobb County

Teen hits Georgia police vehicle after street race, charged with assaulting police officer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teenager is facing a pit crew’s worth of charges after hitting a police vehicle during a street race.

The Cobb County Police Department said the incident happened early on Tuesday, when officers with the DUI Task Force saw a gray Dodge Charger racing another car.

When officers tried to do a traffic stop, both vehicles sped off.

Soon after, the same Charger was seen by another officer.

Police said during that encounter, the Charger “made intentional contact with a marked patrol unit” from CCP and the drive again drove away.

The driver, who was later identified as 18-year-old Michael Coley, turned himself in.

Coley’s car was impounded. Police said neither Coley nor any officers sustained any significant injuries.

Police said Coley was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, speeding and reckless driving.

According to jail records, Coley faces a total of 10 charges, multiple of which are felonies.

Those charges are:

  • 2 counts fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
  • Aggravated assault on an officer
  • Interfering with government property
  • Headlights required
  • Racing on highway or streets
  • Reckless driving
  • 2 counts of violating a traffic control device
  • Speeding

