Barnes & Noble to open new stores in Georgia as part of nationwide expansion

Barnes & Noble plans to open 60 new stores across the U.S. in 2026, including locations in Georgia.

It marks a significant expansion for the bookseller after nearly two decades of closing stores.

The announcement comes in response to strong sales in existing stores, they said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The new locations are also set to open in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.

The new stores will offer a wide range of products including books, toys and games, aiming to attract a broad customer base.

Specific locations for the new stores have not yet been announced.

The company expects the new stores to open by June 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group