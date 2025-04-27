Taste of Marietta celebrates 30 years of food, music, and more

MARIETTA, Ga. — Taste of Marietta returns to Marietta Square today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., celebrating 30 years as a food festival.

The festival features over 50 restaurants and spotlights the best culinary talent that Marietta and Cobb County have to offer.

The festival is free and draws nearly 50,000 attendees each year in the heart of historic downtown Marietta.

New to the festival this year is the Publix VIP Lounge, inside the Boxwood Social Hall. Between noon and 6 p.m., guests can enjoy an air-conditioned space with live music, a charcuterie spread, and an open bar. Admission to the lounge costs $89.

The Georgia Grown Member Village marketplace will feature locally made products.

There will be live music on two stages, a Chef’s Demo Stage with interactive cooking demonstrations, and a Kid’s Alley with activities for children.

You can find more information at www.tasteofmarietta.com.

