SWAT surrounds Marietta home while searching for murder suspect, but don’t find him

MARIETTA, Ga. — Heavily armed SWAT officers broke into a house in Marietta in search of a man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a bar late Thursday night.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was outside the home on Friday afternoon as police searched for the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released.

Police say just after midnight, officers heard shots fired at the Costa Mar restaurant on Franklin Gateway. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say a confrontation in the restaurant spilled out into the parking lot and led to the shooting.

Later on Friday morning, they went to a home on Powers Ferry Road with an arrest warrant looking for the person they believed to be responsible.

SWAT officers waited outside the house, calling for the man to surrender. When no one came to the door, they moved in.

“They threw in some kind of smoke bomb thing, and it made a loud noise. If we heard shot, we would have run out back. They had the SWAT truck with the ram, they hit the door and knocked it down. At that point they had the robot go in, and they noticed no one was there, and that’s when they entered,” said witness Chris Silva.

Once they got inside, officers learned the man they were looking for was not there.

TRENDING STORIES:

While all this was happening, Deborah Jones was getting her hair done at the salon across the street from the home.

“It was very scary. It was like something you would see on television. If a bullet came, it would go straight through the window, so we just went to the back and continued to watch,” Jones described.

“If somebody inside the house shoots, it could go straight through the shop, so we were very concerned and scared,” said stylist Mercedes Gomez.

Police have not released they name of the shooting suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group