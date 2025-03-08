Suspect in officer involved shooting in Cobb County, Gwinnett armed robbery in jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say two days before the suspect shot at an officer and shattered the front door of that checking cashing business, he shot up into a business in Gwinnett County and attempted to rob someone.

Nearly two months after this chaotic scene, less than one mile away from The Battery, investigators identified the man who they say shot at a Smyrna Police Officer after the man attempted to rob a check cashing business.

“They started shouting to say put your gun down, put your gun down,” witness Grace Bako said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We didn’t know what was going on as we got here,” one witness told Channel 2 Action News Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Attempted armed robbery, criminal damage, aggravated assault and several other charges have been filed against Trevelon Hogges.

According to the arrest warrant, police say Hogges pointed a loaded gun at an employee here inside Ace Cash Express. Police say he tried to steal money from the safe before he shot up the front door and side windows.

“When our officer arrived on scene they encountered a male subject there was gunfire that was exchanged resulting in an officer involved shooting,” Lt. Meredith Holt of the Smyrna Police Department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police put everyone on alert as they looked for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. They shut down streets and evacuated a nearby gas station.

Hogges got it away.

Now, Hogges is in the Gwinnett County Jail for crimes he is accused committing there before and after this officer involved shooting in Cobb County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group