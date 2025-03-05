Suspect charged in drive-by shooting at Cobb home, but neighbors say it’s been targeted before

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bullet holes from a drive-by shooting that happened in January are still visible outside of a Cobb County home.

A little more than two months after shots were fired, the suspect is being held in jail without bond.

Miguel Avila is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, which is a felony.

According to the arrest warrant, gunshots went through the home while an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old were inside.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear and no one was hurt.

A homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the house has been the target of violence before.

“There’s been three drive-bys. That’s my biggest fear that they are going to come shoot my house,” he said.

According to a police report and an arrest warrant from 2022, there was a drive-by shooting at the same home.

“Second drive by, the lady got shot, took her to the hospital. The lady got real aggressive with neighbors,” the homeowner described.

According to the arrest warrant, from that case, the victim was asleep inside the same home.

Police said the alleged shooter recorded everything on his cellphone, then sent it to someone on Instagram.

“We all have concerns, we all have worries. There’s guns, you don’t know who you’re dealing with, so neighbors, they just stay quiet,” he said.

