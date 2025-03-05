Driver killed after car goes across roadway, off retaining wall into back of Norcross townhome

NORCROSS, Ga. — A driver is dead after crashing a car into the backside of a Norcross townhome.

The Georgia State Patrol said a trooper was called out to the home along Summer Place on Wednesday afternoon after hitting a median along Beaver Ruin Road, then went across the road in the other direction, went through a grassy area and then went off a 25-30-foot-high retaining wall.

The car ended up crashing into the back of the second story of the townhome.

GSP said the driver was declared dead at the scene and their female passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

